Peter Facinelli expecting first child with Lily Anne Harrison

Peter Facinelli is expecting his first child with his actress fiancée Lily Anne Harrison.

The Christmas Camp actress took to Instagram on 25 June to share the pregnancy news with fans.

She captioned a selfie showing her baby bump with the words, "Not a burrito belly".

The Twilight actor jokingly commented, "You're pregnant? (shocked emoji) Why didn't you tell me?"

He later shared Lily's post, captioning it with his own words: "Glowing...(heart emoji) 'Can't Hardly Wait' To add to my 'coven' with u at my side. #dadjokes".

People reports that Lily, 33, and Peter, 48, became engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019 while in Mazatlan, Mexico. The pair first got together in September 2016.

Peter told People in October last year that "there's no rush" with the couple's wedding date, adding, "I want (our wedding) to be in a world where there's no masks."

The actor shares three daughters with his ex-wife Jennie Garth. He was previously engaged to actress Jaimie Alexander.