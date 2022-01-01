Michael Rooker to star in Road Rage

Michael Rooker is to star in 'Road Rage'.

The 67-year-old actor will reunite with director John McNaughton – who he worked with on the 1986 movie 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' – on the new flick, which is intended to be the first in a series.

The flick is in the vein of 'Dexter' and the avenger films of the 1970s and centres on a serial killer who only murders those who deserve to die, presenting a modern hero who is a bad guy turned good, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty.

Tim Perell is producing the vigilante movie through his Process Media production banner.

McNaughton said: "I'd wanted to work with Michael Rooker again since, 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer', but we never got the chance. Finally, I wrote a story that took the genre in a whole new direction.

"Michael Rooker as Stony; he drives a truck... and kills people. Stony is the ultimate serial killer... with a twist, and he's going home now after twenty years to settle a score from the past."

Perell added: "With 'Road Rage', John McNaughton and Michael Rooker aim once again to create a transgressive and shocking film that will exist at the cutting edge of art and genre.

"As 'Henry' was ahead of its time, so 'Road Rage' will be ahead of this time; both a disturbing and exhilarating reflection of contemporary American culture."

Rooker started his screen career in 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' and has gone on to star in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film franchise and the hit TV series 'The Walking Dead'.