Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin is to interview controversial filmmaker Woody Allen.

The Annie Hall director was once one of cinema's most revered auteurs but has found himself shunned by studios and many stars due to a renewed focus on allegations of child sexual abuse made by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow and her mother, his ex Mia Farrow.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday night, Baldwin announced that he will interview Allen, "who I love", on Instagram Live on Tuesday at 10.30am ET.

In the caption, he wrote, "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue."

Baldwin was referencing Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering's 2021 HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow, which explored the allegations made by the Farrows. The claims first went public in 1992, shortly after the Rosemary's Baby star discovered Allen was having an affair with her then 21-year-old daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

Although a court initially found the allegations to be unproven, Dylan reiterated her claims in 2013 and 2014 and they received renewed focus following the rise of the #MeToo movement, on which Dylan's brother Ronan contributed significant reporting. He has backed his sister in her claims against the filmmaker.

Baldwin's interview of Allen comes amid his own legal woes stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western movie Rust in October 2021. She died and director Joel Souza was injured when a live round discharged from a gun used as a prop by Baldwin. The star, who was also a producer on the film, is facing multiple lawsuits over the incident.