Nick Cannon admits he's 'failed miserably' at monogamous relationships

Nick Cannon has admitted he has "failed miserably" at monogamy.

While speaking to Shelley Wade of 94.7 The Block, the television host, who is reportedly expecting his eighth and ninth child with two different women, was asked whether he would consider marrying again.

"I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships," Nick said. "But God ain't done with me. We're gonna figure it out."

On what the "deciding factor" would be for marriage, he responded, "I've probably had a few mid-life crises, (but) I'm liking the man that I'm growing into. And I feel like (I'd marry) someone who will understand me and can stand by me... where they're weak, you're strong.

"And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that's probably somebody I could rock with for life."

Nick married Mariah Carey in 2008, with the two welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. They finalised their divorce in 2016.

Before Mariah, Nick dated Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian.

Since his divorce from Mariah, he has fathered five more children - two with Brittany Bell and twins with Abby De La Rosa. Zen, his son with Alyssa Scott, sadly died at the age of five months following a battle with cancer in December.

He is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi and reportedly has another on the way with Abby.

Nick recently revealed that he's had a consultation about getting a vasectomy to stop him from having more children.