Kevin Spacey documentary in the works

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a two-part documentary about the sex crime allegations against Kevin Spacey.

The House of Cards actor is currently facing multiple charges of sexual assault in the U.K. courts, with a trial likely to be set for the end of the year or early 2023.

On Monday, Channel 4 bosses announced they had commissioned the new documentary, Spacey Unmasked, from director Kira Phillips, producer Kathy Haywood, and executive producers Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner.

"Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age," Byrne said in a statement. "His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards. Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London's cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearances in society columns. These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases."

Alisa Pomeroy, Channel 4's Head of Documentaries, added, "I'm delighted that this important story is being taken on by such a stellar documentary team, who I know will tell it with the sensitivity, thoughtfulness and journalistic rigour it requires."

Spacey is also involved in a civil case with actor Anthony Rapp, whose initial claim of sexual assault against Spacey in 2017 emboldened others to come forward with complaints against the American Beauty star. That case will be heard in October this year in New York.

Spacey Unmasked, the working title, will be made by Roast Beef Productions, the firm behind Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer.