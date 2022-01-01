Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police officer during pro-choice rally

Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by a Los Angeles police officer during a pro-choice rally on Saturday.

Video footage posted on Instagram shows an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing the Full House actress before she falls forward onto the ground. Her fellow protestors then rush to help her back up.

The incident appears to have taken place along a freeway exit the protestors had blocked for their demonstration. They were campaigning against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion rights.

Sweetin's representative confirmed to Variety that the actress is the person in the footage.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement. "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

The video footage was captured and posted by photojournalist Michael Ade and later reshared by The Progressivists activist group on Sunday. Responding in the comments of the group's post, Sweetin wrote, "Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what's right... #WeKeepUsSafe."