Laura Prepon reveals she once had an abortion to save her life

Laura Prepon has revealed that she once terminated a pregnancy because her life was at risk.



The Orange Is the New Black actress shared her story on Instagram on Monday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court deciding to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning American women no longer have the constitutional right to an abortion.



"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice," she wrote.



The 42-year-old expressed hope that American women in the states where abortion is currently banned will once again have the opportunity to choose like she did.



"Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who's been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies," she concluded.



Her former OITNB co-stars reacted in the comments - Natasha Lyonne wrote, "Thank you for your story, Pre," Lea DeLaria posted, "Thank you Preeps, for your courage. I love you. This fight is not over," and Yael Stone commented, "Thank you for sharing Laura."



Laura is married to actor Ben Foster and they share two children.