Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's production company strikes deal with Apple

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's production company has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+.



Animal Pictures, led by President Danielle Renfrew Behrens, has set up a multi-year deal with the streamer which gives executives at the platform first refusal on the TV shows and films Animal develops, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.



Sharing the news on Instagram, Animal Pictures reps wrote, "Animal Pictures + @appletvplus = a match made in TV & Film heaven."



The deal comes after Animal Pictures launched its workplace comedy Loot, which stars Maya, on the streaming service last week.



Loot follows Maya as a billionaire stuck in a tabloid-fuelled self-destructive spiral after she is betrayed by her husband. She gets her life back on track when she decides to reengage with her charitable foundation. The show also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster.



The company also worked on the Netflix series Russian Doll, starring Lyonne, Rian Johnson's mystery-drama series Poker Face, also starring Lyonne, Prime Video animated series The Hospital, the 2022 feature film Crush, and the new documentary Sirens.