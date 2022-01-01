Chris Pratt denies he's a religious person

Chris Pratt has sought to distance himself from claims he's extremely religious by calling organised worship "oppressive".



Ever since the Jurassic World star praised God during an acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards, reports have linked Pratt to evangelical Christian groups - including the controversial Hillsong Church.



However, in a new interview with Men's Health, he said that although he believes in God, he isn't a "religious person" due to the problems caused by strict religious groups.



"Religion has been oppressive as f**k for a long time," he said. "I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person. I think there's a distinction between being religious - adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God - and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is."



The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also denied attending Hillsong, which has been hit by a string of controversies over the behaviour of its leaders.



"I never went to Hillsong," he insisted. "I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church."



Actor Elliot Page accused Pratt of attending Hillsong, which he described as "infamously anti-LGBTQ", in 2019, and Pratt denied it at the time by saying the church he attends "opens their doors to absolutely everyone".



Pratt confirmed to Men's Health that he attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles, an institution that has drawn comparisons with Hillsong due to its celebrity pastor Chad Veach's methods.