Baz Luhrmann to expand Australia movie into six-part series

Baz Luhrmann is set to expand his film Australia into a six-part series.

The Moulin Rouge! director will expand and reimagine his 2008 epic adventure movie, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, for a miniseries called Faraway Downs.

"I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping, Gone With the Wind-style epic and turn it on its head - a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar in Australian history of the Stolen Generations," Luhrmann said in a statement, reports Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. "While Australia the film has its own life, there was another telling of this story; one with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, Faraway Downs is a new variation on Australia for audiences to discover."

The project will be assembled from footage Luhrmann shot for the original movie, with a different ending and new soundtrack.

At the time of the original film's release, Luhrmann revealed he had shot three endings.

Like the film, the TV show will follow Kidman's character Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat who inherits the cattle ranch Faraway Downs in Australia after the death of her husband. Jackman played a cattle drover who helped her protect the ranch.

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said of the project, "Baz is one of the world's great auteur storytellers, so revisiting Faraway Downs and experiencing his incredible film Australia in this unique, new episodic format has been a revelatory and unique adventure."

Faraway Downs is expected to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in late 2022.