Lauren Conrad reveals she suffered an ectopic pregnancy six years ago

Lauren Conrad has candidly spoken out about suffering an ectopic pregnancy six years ago.



The reality TV star opened up about her "own experience with lifesaving reproductive care" on Tuesday in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which means individual U.S. states are now able to make abortion illegal.



"Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Due to prompt medical care doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies.



"Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture-and facing death-while waiting for treatment because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license... This is heart breaking."



An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. It is not possible to save the pregnancy if this occurs and the egg usually has to be removed using medicine or an operation.



The Hills star has since welcomed sons Liam, four, and Charlie, two, with her husband William Tell.



The 36-year-old concluded her posts by writing, "Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusing, and it divides us. But we must continue talking - and listening - to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree.



"I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body."