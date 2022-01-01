Beanie Feldstein has been secretly engaged since last year

Beanie Feldstein has revealed that she's been engaged since last year - but kept the news secret until earlier this month.

The Lady Bird actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday and opened up about her recent engagement to producer Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Although she only revealed the happy news last week, Beanie told Seth that she's, in fact, been engaged for a while.

The star explained that Bonnie proposed last year while she was filming her role as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"For me, it was 1998, I was at the White House, I had no idea what was going on in the real world," the 29-year-old explained, saying that Bonnie suggested they take a break for a day to go to the beach and then meet up at Beanie's parents' house for a get-together.

"Finally we pull up to my parents' house and my nephews are standing in the driveway," the Booksmart star recalled. "My youngest nephew Charlie reaches into his pocket - this is when I start to cry - and he pulls out my ring for Bon that I had gotten months ago and he goes, 'I think you're gonna need this.'"

They then conducted a joint proposal in front of a crowd including her brother Jonah Hill and close friends Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever.

"She proposes to me, then she doesn't know I have the ring, I get down on one knee I propose back, she's so shocked she goes 'ugh okay,'" Beanie explained.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 movie How to Build a Girl.