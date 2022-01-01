Brody Jenner was 'so stoked' about The Hills: New Beginnings cancellation

Brody Jenner was "stoked" when MTV cancelled The Hills: New Beginnings.



The Hills: New Beginnings was a revival of MTV's The Hills, which aired for six seasons in the early 2000s. Though the new version brought back cast members from the original, it was cancelled in January 2022 after two seasons.



The TV personality spoke to People on Tuesday about the show's short-lived spin-off.



"I was so stoked," Brody said of the cancellation. "To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot."



On why the reboot didn't recapture the original show as planned, Brody explained, "I was at a completely different point in my life and what I was sold on, on the show in general, was not what they were producing.



"They had told us in the beginning that, 'Hey, we're going to do a new Hills, and we want you guys to be on, but we're going to hire a new, younger cast.' They said that they were going to hire the new, younger cast like they're doing now when they originally grabbed us."



The reality star claimed he agreed to "come in as the OGs" with the show "focussed and centred" around different characters but that's "not what happened".



Brody, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, concluded, "We don't need to talk about the new seasons. That s**t was so whack."