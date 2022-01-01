Cara Delevingne was 'blown away' by Only Murders in the Building role

Cara Delevingne was "blown away and confused" when a role in Only Murders in the Building came her way.

The Suicide Squad actress joins the second season of the murder-mystery sitcom as artist Alice Banks and stars alongside returning stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

During a Q&A in London to promote the series, Cara revealed that she was so thrilled to be approached about the role that she said yes before she knew what the part was.

"I was blown away, confused and... I didn't even ask what the part was. I did obviously ask eventually but I was like already yes, no matter what it was. I'd be an extra. I'd be a runner," she gushed.

The British model explained that she signed up for the series because she wanted to work with the main trio and because it looked like a fun experience.

"There's so many sets you think, 'Oh my God, that would have been so fun' and maybe they weren't," she said. "But that set, I had a feeling and then as soon as I got there, I was like this is exactly what I imagined it to be. Everyone loves the show so much, everyone who works there, everyone's trying to figure out what the ending, everyone's just so happy to be there. It just hardly felt like a job at all."

Cara added that Martin and Steve were "so ridiculous and funny" off-camera and she enjoyed the experience so much she "really did not want it to end".

Only Murders in the Building season two is now airing on Hulu and Disney+.