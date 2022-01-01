Jaime Winstone gets engaged at Glastonbury Festival

Jaime Winstone got engaged to her DJ boyfriend James Suckling at 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

The Kidulthood actress, who is the daughter of Ray Winstone, shared a series of photos from her time at the festival on Wednesday, including a selfie of her flashing her new engagement ring.

"THE MOST MAGIC OF TIMES WERE HAD!!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for setting and creating the amazing beautiful special memories for me and James! Couldn't of asked for a more perfect Engagement, still on cloud nine! Wow love you Glastonbury, love to all my beautiful friends and a special love to my Fiancé @james_suckling."

Her celebrity pals celebrated the news in the comments, with Charli XCX writing, "YESSSSS! Congratulationsssss so happy for uuuu," Daisy Lowe posting, "So happy for you both! Massive congratulations gorgeous magical lovebirds," and Lily Collins commenting, "omggggggggg" with loved up emojis.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Samantha Morton, Billie Piper, Joanna Froggatt and Gwendoline Christie also commented on the post.

Jaime's partner James wrote on his own page, "We got engaged! Thank you worthy farm for always making the best memories."

They have been dating since 2015 and share a six-year-old son named Raymond.

The 2022 Glastonbury Festival began last Wednesday and concluded on Sunday.