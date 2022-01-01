Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first baby.

The British actress revealed their happy news on Wednesday night when she debuted her growing baby bump on the red carpet as she attended a special screening for her latest movie, Mr. Malcolm's List, in New York.

The 37-year-old, who wore a beige tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture to the event, confirmed her pregnancy as she took Vogue.com behind the scenes of her glam session before the red carpet.

The Thor actor and Fresh Meat actress, who are fiercely private about their relationship, sparked engagement rumours in March when she was spotted with a sparkler on her ring finger at a BAFTA Film Awards after-party in London.

The Loki star finally confirmed the happy news in an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier this month. When asked about the engagement, he simply said, "I'm very happy".

Tom, 41, and Zawe met when they played a married couple in the 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal and the subsequent transfer to Broadway later that year.

They sparked speculation of a romance after they attended the US Open together in August 2019, and finally confirmed they were together when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards last September.