Jennifer Connelly joins comedy movie Bad Behaviour

Jennifer Connelly is set to star in the independent comedy movie 'Bad Behaviour'.

The 51-year-old actress will appear alongside Ben Whishaw and Alice Englert, who has written the movie and will also direct the project.

They will be joined on set by Ana Scotney, Dasha Nekrasova, Karan Gill, and Marlon Williams, according to Deadline.

The film centres on a former child actress named Lucy who attends a spiritual retreat amid her relationship struggles.

Jennifer will play the part of Lucy, while Ben will play Elon, who runs the retreat.

The project is being produced by Desray Armstrong and Molly Hallam, and executive produced by Stephen Braun of Bee-Hive Productions.

The shoot is taking place in New Zealand and is being financed by a number of different parties, including the New Zealand Film Commission and the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, among others.

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who began her career as a child model - previously admitted she relishes having control over her own career choices.

The actress suggested she's become much happier since she seized control of her career.

Jennifer - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Paul Bettany - said: "I started working when I was so young and I wasn't making my choices then. And the thing that I am really happy about is that, for better or worse, I make my own choices now. I feel like I've claimed my own career and I take responsibility for it."

Jennifer also suggested that her distinctive looks dictate the roles she's been cast in.

She explained: "I tend to get cast more in dramas. I think it's my eyebrows. I look very serious. I look stern even when I'm not stern. If I'm not feeling cross, I look a little bit cross. I can't help it. It's just my face."