Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton star in Lisa Frankenstein

Cole Sprouse will star alongside Kathryn Newton in 'Lisa Frankenstein'.

The 29-year-old actor and Kathryn, 25, with both feature in the upcoming film, which tells the story of a teenage girl who accidentally re-animates the corpse of a handsome young man and then rebuilds him in the way she wants, Deadline reports.

The film has been inspired by the original Frankenstein story written by Mary Shelley.

The project is being helmed by Zelda Williams in her feature film directorial debut, and is based on a script written by Diablo Cody, who penned the 2007 comedy-drama 'Juno'.

The writer is also producing the movie alongside Mason Novick of MXN Entertainment, after they previously worked together on 'Juno', 'Tully' and 'Jennifer's Body'.

So far, the team behind the film have remained tight-lipped about specific plot details and a release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Cole revealed earlier this year that he's ready to move on from 'Riverdale'.

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Jughead Jones in the hit TV series, but he new feels ready to move on to a new phase in his career.

Speaking about his experience on 'Riverdale', he shared: "I'm not a creative force behind ['Riverdale']. I actually have no creative control.

"We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Cole and his brother Dylan Sprouse both started acting at an early age. But their careers were initially driven by a need to "put food on the table".

Cole said: "There's two kinds of kids that start acting in the industry. There's the kids that choose it and there's kids like my brother and I, who had to put food on the table of a single mother."