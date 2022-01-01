Ezra Miller facing new allegations over Iceland bar altercation

A woman Ezra Miller appeared to choke outside a bar in Iceland has detailed how frightening she found their behaviour.

In a video, The Flash actor, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared to choke an actress in Iceland back in 2020 and she has now shared her side of the story.

The woman spoke with Variety more than two years after a video, saying, "I think it's just fun and games - but then it wasn't. All of a sudden, (they're) on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.

"My friend who's filming sees (they're) obviously not joking and it's actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes (them) off me as (they're) still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding (Miller) back as (they're) screaming, 'This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!'"

She said the Fantastic Beasts actor, 29, put her in a chokehold before throwing her to the ground. She blamed Miller's friends rather than the actor personally for escalating the altercation.

However, she said they spat in her face "multiple times" - an action that disgusted her even more than usual mid-pandemic.

Miller has been in the spotlight recently, as they have been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii and accused of inappropriate behaviour around minors.

Another woman, whose story is corroborated by five other accounts, accused the actor of harassing her by attempting to break her door down during the Berlinale festival in Germany, saying: "I did not feel safe."

In a recent expose by Rolling Stone, the mother of three young children has also accused Miller of housing kids on a farm alongside firearms and claimed her children are not safe with the star.

Miller has not publicly commented on their recent behaviour and the allegations against them.