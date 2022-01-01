Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario is married to Andrew Form.



The White Lotus actress exchanged vows with the movie producer in Preservation Hall in New Orleans, Louisiana last month before a brass band led them and their guests through the French Quarter to Bar Marilou for the reception.



Sharing photos of the big day with Vogue, Alexandra explained that they originally planned to have a wedding in Italy.



"My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans," the 36-year-old explained. "We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It's a city full of music and life."



The Baywatch star added that they wanted to achieve "a laid-back aesthetic" and for their big day to be "about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans."



She tapped Danielle Frankel for her wedding gown and picked a pleated silk wool dress with spaghetti straps as it was light and breezy enough for the New Orleans weather.



Alexandra got engaged to Andrew in August 2021 but they didn't publicly confirm the news until December.



Andrew was previously married to Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster between 2007 and 2020. They share two sons - Julian, eight, and Rowan, six - who served as the producer's groomsmen and ring bearers at the New Orleans ceremony.