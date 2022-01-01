Caleb Landry Jones: I don't enjoy making big-budget movies

Caleb Landry Jones doesn't enjoy shooting big-budget movies.

The 32-year-old actor starred as Banshee in 'X-Men: First Class' in 2011 - but Caleb actually prefers to work on smaller projects.

Reflecting on his career choices, he shared: "It wasn’t necessarily deliberate. Maybe I didn’t work as well in that system, I don’t know.

"But I found great comfort in working in films that aren’t that size. Somehow you’ve got a bit more because of those limitations. Solving problems in ways that are hopefully unique to the piece."

Caleb also admits that he's never felt truly comfortable performing in front of an audience.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "Those lessons forced you to get on stage: either you don’t do it, or you do it. And if you do it, you do your best. Sometimes you beat yourself up afterwards because it didn’t go as good as the rehearsal did, or didn’t sound as good as you want it to be in your head."

Caleb - whose other film credits include 'Get Out' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' - admits acting has helped him to deal with his inner feelings.

Asked if it served as a "sort of dependency", Caleb explained: "It was kind of a little bit when I first started doing it. Because it was the only place where you were kind of allowed to either scream or cry. A space where I could have feelings that I was bottling up. Then, the more I did it, the more it started to become other things as well. More about a craft.

"About interpretation, and what taking on a character meant for me."