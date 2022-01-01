Steve Carell to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Steve Carell is the latest Hollywood star to read Britain's children a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru star will read from Steve Smallman's book The Eyebrows of Doom on Friday 1 July.

"I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, (about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc, which is something we can all relate to)," Carell said in a statement.

The Oscar-nominee joins a galaxy of stars who have read CBeebies Bedtime Stories including Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, David Schwimmer, Dolly Parton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Felicity Jones, Dave Grohl, and Orlando Bloom.

Steve's bedtime story will air in the U.K. at 6.50 pm and he will also be seen afterwards on the BBC's TikTok reading through parent viewers' funny observations.

Smallman's rhyming book, with artwork from award-winning illustrator Miguel Ordonez, follows Dave the bear and his friends as they try to stop the eyebrows of doom leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest film in which Carell will be voicing hapless villain Gru, a role he originated in Despicable Me, is in cinemas now.