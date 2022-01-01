Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome first child together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have welcomed their first child together.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and Dancing with the Stars professional became parents to Zane Walker Green on Tuesday.

Announcing the news on Thursday night, Brian shared a black-and-white photo of the baby's hand clutching onto his finger on Twitter and wrote, "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12."

The Australian dancer posted the same photo and caption on Instagram before adding, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Zane is Sharna's first child and Brian's fifth. He has a 20-year-old son named Kassius with his former fiancée Vanessa Marcil and three sons - Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five - with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Last month, the 48-year-old told People that his sons were excited to welcome another boy into the family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days! (The baby) is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting," he said.

He also praised Sharna's maternal instincts, adding, "Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother. She's unbelievable with my kids now. So I can't wait for that experience."

Brian and Sharna, 37, began dating October 2020. They announced her pregnancy in February.