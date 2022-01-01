Cara Delevingne felt like she had to 'work harder' with Only Murders in Building role

Cara Delevingne felt like had to "work harder" on Only Murders in the Building because her character was closer to her than usual.

The Paper Towns actress stars alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in the second season of the murder-mystery sitcom as queer English artist Alice Banks.

Cara revealed during a Q&A in London that she wondered how the part came her way until she read the description of her character, adding, "They were like, 'An English queer wannabe artist', I was like, 'That sounds like me!'"

But because Alice is closer to herself in real-life than her usual parts, Cara didn't have as much preparation to do and so she decided to work harder in other areas of character-building.

"I never play an English role really ever and I also have never played a queer part so I was kinda like, 'So what work do I have to do?'" she admitted. "Usually there's an accent, so I was like, 'I'll change my hair and be more involved in the clothes (instead)', I don't know, it just feels like I had work harder to do something... (Alice is) very different (to me) but also closer (than previous characters)."

The 29-year-old went on to explain that she also used her background as an English person living in America to inform decisions about her character.

"I think they were mostly American writers and I was like, 'An English person would not say that,'" she recalled. "I was actually quite surprised that they gave me a lot of freedom and would ask for my opinion with certain things... I made me feel confident in certain ways. But that's what that cast does, they're all so supportive and so sweet."

Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ now.