Christian Bale almost turned down Thor role

Christian Bale almost turned down his role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ when he discovered his character ran around in a G-string.

The Oscar-winning actor has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher - but Christian researched the character before accepting the job and he was horrified to discover the comic book version showed him wearing a cape and a skimpy black thong.

The Hollywood star told Total Film: "I did make the mistake of Googling him and oh no! (In the comics) he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’"

Christian raised the issue with the film’s director Taika Waititi and he was reassured that the character would not be seen in any skimpy undies.

He shared: “Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that.”

Despite this, the actor continued to worry that the director could have been joking with him and that he retained the power to use special effects to dress him in the dreaded G-string.

Christian laughed: “I always did think what he could do with this in front of a blue screen - he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ marks Christian’s first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after previously portraying DC Comics’ antihero Batman in three films - ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

Asked if he had any qualms about returning to the world of superheroes, Christian replied: “Absolutely not. No. That didn’t even enter into my head at all.”