Elliot Page signs up to dating app for the first time

Elliot Page has signed up to a dating app for the first time.

The Umbrella Academy star shared on his Instagram Stories on Thursday that he had signed up to a dating app, though he didn't name which.

Captioning a photo of himself with his Umbrella Academy co-star Ritu Arya looking at a phone, Elliot wrote, "@rituarya guiding me on my first dating app ever."

Elliot was previously married to dancer/choreographer Emma Portner from 2018 until their separation in mid-2020. Elliot filed for divorce from Emma in January 2021, one month after coming out as a trans man, and it was finalised later that year.

At the time, Elliot and Emma said in a joint statement, "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer... We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."