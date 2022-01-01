Ariana DeBose believes Roe v. Wade is just the beginning of U.S. Supreme Court overturns

Ariana DeBose believes the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade is just the beginning of rights being rolled back in America.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, the West Side Story star addressed the court's decision to roll back abortion rights, meaning individual U.S. states can now make terminations illegal.

Following the ruling, many have raised concerns that Roe v. Wade is just the tip of the iceberg and there are more rollbacks to come - and Ariana shared her thoughts on the matter.

She said, "I'm Black, I'm Afro-Latina, I'm a woman and I'm queer. My country is at war with me, and that's hard."

The Oscar winner also warned Americans about the potential future Supreme Court decisions.

"(Supreme Court Justice) Clarence Thomas was very clear on what his plan is. He's not just coming for women - they already came for voting rights, they're gonna continue," she stated. "But they're coming for marriage equality. And, quite frankly, they'll probably come for adoption rights, by same-sex couples... So this is the time to get in the fight, and it starts on a local level. So find ways to get involved."