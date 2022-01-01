Making Transformers was scary, says Michael Bay

Michael Bay found directing 'Transformers' to be a "scary" experience.

The 57-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2007 movie - which starred Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson and Megan Fox - but Michael has confessed to initially feeling anxious about making the film.

He shared: "It was scary. Because if the robots didn't look dead real, [the movie would not have worked]. But we broke a lot of visual effects ground on that.

"[My friend Mike] goes, 'Bay, I don't know about that 'Transformer' thing. We're having a beer, I'm like, 'Yeah, I know. It's a little scary.' Then I showed him the first scene, Scorponok jumping out of the desert, right behind Tyrese. I showed it to him. He goes, 'Oh, OK. Alright, I get it now.'"

Michael also relished the experience of working with Shia, describing him as a "very talented kid".

The director revealed that he developed a father-like relationship with the actor.

He told Yahoo Entertainment: "Listen, he was a kid. He was a kid when I worked with him. I sort of fathered him. A couple times he acted up but he's a very talented kid. He really is nice … He had a tough upbringing. But he's a fantastic actor."

Shia played the part of Sam Witwicky in three 'Transformers' movies.

And despite quitting the franchise after the third film, Shia previously insisted that he loved working with Michael.

He said at the time: "I just don't think right now there is anywhere to take Sam.

"I've learned a great deal from Michael, as a person, as an actor, as a person on set. And it's not that I don't enjoy working with Michael. I love working with Michael. I would do any movie Michael wants to do. I just don't think there's anywhere to take it with Sam."