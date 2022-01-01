Taron Egerton dropped out of West End play to be with sick family member

Taron Egerton has revealed why he dropped out of West End play Cock in April.

At the time of his departure, the Welsh star cited "personal reasons", with understudy Joel Harper-Jackson taking over Taron's part, M, alongside Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.

Taron has now opened up about what made him quit in a chat with The New York Times.

"Toward the end of last year, a close family member was diagnosed with cancer, and I dropped out of a film to come home and be with that person," he said.

"I thought that, with the play, I was ready to go back to work, but I wasn't. I had to leave, and it was sad, and absolutely one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."

Elsewhere in the chat, Rocketman star Taron confirmed reports he'd met with Marvel bosses to discuss the possibility of bringing Wolverine - the X-Men mutant famously played by Hugh Jackman - into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," the 32-year-old teased. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. Hopefully, if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."