Kim Kardashian wants Independence Day to be 'cancelled' after Roe V. Wade ruling

Kim Kardashian has called for Independence Day to be "cancelled" in reaction to the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month, America's top legal body reversed the landmark 1973 decision, meaning state leaders can make abortion illegal.

In light of the controversial decision, Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Monday - a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Indenpence - to re-post a viral meme from @bitton which reads, "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."

Kim's mother Kris Jenner also shared the post, as did Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

Elsewhere, Katy Perry voiced her support for women's rights in a Twitter message in which she referenced a lyric from her song Firework.

"Baby you're a firework is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh (shaking my head)," she fired.

And Jessica Chastain expressed her views on the overturning of Roe V. Wade by sharing a photo of her flipping the bird.

"Happy "Independence" Day from me and my reproductive rights," she added in the caption.