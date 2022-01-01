Kourtney Kardashian criticises paparazzi for selling old photos

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for selling old photos of her amid Travis Barker's health scare.

Last week, the reality TV star's musician husband was hospitalised for pancreatitis - an inflammation of the pancreas.

Addressing Travis's health in a post shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney reflected on a "scary and emotional week" and also took the opportunity to criticise paparazzi who sold images to TMZ and claimed they showed her "out running errands" in Encino, Los Angeles last Wednesday.

"To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos) ... I didn't forget about you," she wrote. "A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame on you."

In response, editors at TMZ issued an update to their story in which they claimed the snaps were originally "represented (as) they were taken (on) Wednesday in Encino" by a staff member at a photo agency.

"We've spoken to sources close to Kourtney who tell us the photos are actually from several weeks ago, and she has not left the hospital since Travis was admitted," they added.

After suffering “severe, life-threatening” pancreatitis, Travis is still recovering from the ordeal.

"I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better," he insisted in a statement.