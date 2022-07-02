Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella welcomed their second child together over the weekend.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker and Israeli singer have announced that their baby daughter arrived on Saturday.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they said in a statement to People on Monday. They did not disclose their newborn's name.

The Pulp Fiction director, 59, and singer, 38, revealed they were expecting their second child in February.

Quentin got engaged to Daniella, the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Zvika Pick, in June 2017, and they got married in their Beverly Hills home in December 2018.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Leo, in February 2020.

The filmmaker previously insisted that they didn't name Leo after his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. "There's nothing wrong with that, but... he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him."