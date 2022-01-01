Bette Midler criticised over tweet attacking gender-neutral language

Bette Midler has received backlash over a Twitter message in which she attacked the use of gender-neutral language.

On Monday, the Hollywood icon claimed women are being "erased" by the use of certain words to refer to transgender or non-binary people while also voicing concern over the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court late last month, which means state leaders can make abortion illegal.

"WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!" the 76-year-old wrote. "They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators', and even 'people with vaginas'! Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!"

In response, a number of Bette's fans criticised her point of view.

"It's because not only women menstruate, give birth, or have vaginas. Trans men do all of these things, as do non-binary folks. I love you so much, Bette, but you gotta do better here," one follower argued, while another wrote: "Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us."

And Bad Feminist writer Roxane Gay claimed Bette had confused the issues at hand.

"No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return," she added.

Bette has not yet responded to the controversy.