Ashton Kutcher officiates wedding for YouTube stars

Ashton Kutcher served as the officiant at the recent wedding of two YouTube stars.

The actor oversaw the union of PK Creedon and Mike van Reekum late last month, and is spotted during the ceremony in footage of the event shared online.

"CANNOT BELIEVE WE'RE MARRIED, Y'ALL! I'M STILL CRYING TEARS OF JOY. LOVE IS LOVE & LOVE WON! HAPPY PRIDE MONTH! IT FINALLY HAPPENED!! AHHHH!" PK wrote in the caption.

While the full vows were included, Ashton is also seen stating to the happy couple in a sweet montage, "Yo, you guys' vows? Destroyed everyone out there."

The star has not yet commented on the nuptials, which were also attended by Taylor Lautner.

According to LinkedIn, Mike has been Ashton's executive assistant since 2014.

Ashton has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015.