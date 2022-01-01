Nicky Hilton welcomes third child

Nicky Hilton has given birth to a baby boy.

The socialite took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute black-and-white photo of herself and her husband James Rothschild.

In the accompanying caption, Nicky announced that she had recently welcomed a son.

"We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten," she wrote.

Nicky didn't share any further details, such as the baby's name or date of birth.

The 38-year-old shared her pregnancy news in January.

Nicky and financier James are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace, five, and four-year-old Teddy.

The couple wed in 2015.