David Harbour met Lily Allen on celebrity dating app

David Harbour has revealed he actually met his wife Lily Allen on a celebrity dating app rather than backstage at a talk show.

In an interview with GQ Hype, the Stranger Things actor revealed he and the Smile singer have two stories about how they met - a fake story about them bumping into each other backstage at a talk show and the true story of them matching with each other on Raya.

"I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff," he recalled. "And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time - we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley (restaurant in London), and it was, you know, she's f**king unbelievable."

When asked when he fell in love with the British singer, David pinpointed a "brutally honest" conversation they had on their third date.

"She claims to have fallen in love at first sight with me - I mean, who wouldn't?" he joked. "I remember the exact moment. It was our third date. I was just in this phase, where I was like, 'I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie?' And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs... It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: 'Wow, that's somebody I want to be around.'"

David and Lily began dating in 2019 and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020. It marks his first marriage and her second - she was previously married to Sam Cooper, the father of her two daughters.