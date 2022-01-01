Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge photographs Duchess of Cornwall for magazine shoot

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge served as the photographer for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's latest magazine cover.

Prince William's wife, who often takes the public photographs of their children, was personally requested by William's stepmother to take her images for the upcoming issue of Country Life magazine, which Camilla has guest-edited.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor, The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection," said Country Life’s managing and features editor, Paula Lester, in an article about the issue.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand. She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images."

The images show Camilla in a blue floral dress and cardigan in the garden of her private home in Wiltshire, England. A behind-the-scenes snap taken by country dresser Shona Williams shows Catherine in action as the photographer.

"We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful image. The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!" added Country Life editor Mark Hedges.

The upcoming souvenir issue marks Camilla's 75th birthday later this month and celebrates her passion for the countryside.