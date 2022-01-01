Cara Delevingne and Martin Short delighted in distracting co-stars while filming Only Murders in the Building

Cara Delevingne has confessed she and Martin Short are "very distracting" to work with on Only Murders in the Building.



The model and actress stars alongside Martin, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in the second season of the murder-mystery sitcom as queer English artist Alice Banks.



During a Q&A for the new season in London, Cara revealed that she and Martin are the most distracting members of the cast.



"Me and Marty are very similar as in we're quite annoying and very distracting to work with because we'll just break into song and start doing weird stuff. Steve and Selena would sit there going, 'Oh my God, you two,'" she shared.



Cara, 29, went on to recall her initial meeting with 72-year-old Martin during her first day on set.



"I was in Selena's dressing room and Marty came in and he was like, 'Right, I want to see what you're like, I want to get to know you.' I was like, 'Oh God, I'm quite scared.' We just started talking about condiments and the Royal Family and my opinions," she remembered.



While she and Martin caused mischief on set, the star shared that longtime pals and collaborators Steve and Martin were comedians even when the cameras weren't rolling.



"That’s the thing – they’re not trying to be (funny)... It’s just the way they are, they’re just so funny the way that they are, just so comfortable," she gushed. "So many times I was like, 'Why are they not filming this off-set?' Because they're just so ridiculous and funny. I just think they met and found their creative soulmate because they're just adorable, I can't even handle it."