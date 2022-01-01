Mena Suvari and Mickey Rourke lead Hunt Club cast

Mena Suvari and Mickey Rourke will lead the cast of 'Hunt Club'.

The pair have signed up to star in the action-thriller and will be joined by Casper Van Dien, Maya Stojan, Will Peltz and Jessica Belkin.

The movie has been directed by Elizabeth Blake-Thomas and centres on a group of male hunters who routinely lure women to an island with a chance to win $100K in a hunt, only to discover that they are actually the hunted.

However, the men mess with the wrong three girls and suffer the consequences.

'Hunt Club' recently wrapped production in Mississippi and has been written by David Lipper and John F. Saunders. Lipper is also producing for Latigo Films alongside Robert A. Daly Jr, Mark Lester, Keli Price and Kipp Trible. Kimberley Hines is the movie's executive producer.

Mena published her tell-all memoir 'The Great Peace' last year and revealed that she was worried about being so candid in her book.

The 'American Beauty' actress explained: "Initially, I felt so compelled to share it. I just had to express myself.

"It had its own process. Over the years, I had my diary and I had this book of poetry, this binder that I'd titled 'The Great Peace' from the past. It travelled with me for so long and I finally just looked into it again and at that moment - a couple of years ago - I initially just wanted to publish the poetry book. I felt like I could share enough but not all of it."

Mena added that it was only thanks to persuasion from friends that she went ahead with the book.

The 43-year-old star explained: "[My friends] encouraged me to tell all of it. At that moment, I went back and sat with myself and ... you know, I felt ready."