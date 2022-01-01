Chris Rock and Lake Bell dating

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are reportedly dating.



The comedian and actress first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted together at a baseball game in St. Louis last month.



Chris and Lake appear to be going strong, and in photos obtained by TMZ, were seen dining out in Santa Monica, California on two separate occasions over the weekend.



A member of the public also told editors at Page Six that the Hollywood stars sat at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Saturday night for around two hours and were holding hands as they departed the venue.



Representatives for Chris and Lake have not yet commented on the dating speculation.



The former Saturday Night Live star was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 until 2016, with the former couple sharing two daughters.



Meanwhile, Lake split from her husband and the father of her daughter and son, Scott Campbell, in October 2020.