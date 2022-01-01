Alison Mosshart's mother approves of rumoured romance with Damian Lewis

Alison Mosshart's mother approves of her daughter's rumoured relationship with Damian Lewis.

English actor Damian, 51, has been spotted with The Kills singer numerous times recently, including at the British Grand Prix, with the pair always smiling when snapped together.

The rumoured romance marks Damian's first relationship since the tragic passing of his wife Helen McCrory to cancer in April 2021.

Now, Alison's mother Vivian Mosshart has shared how happy the family is for the couple.

"I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but, of course, we are excited for her," she said to Mail Online. "They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it. If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly, I'd like to."

Alison, 43, was born and raised in Florida but found fame when she co-founded The Kills with British guitarist Jamie Hince in London. She's also well known for being part of the supergroup The Dead Weather, formed by Jack White.

Proud mum Vivian praised her daughter and all that she has achieved so far.

"She's not an easy one to sum up. She's a complicated, beautiful lady, and very intelligent. She's so very talented in so many areas that it constantly surprises us. It amazes us, actually. We are very proud," she beamed.