Hayden Panettiere addresses involvement in brawl outside Los Angeles bar

Hayden Panettiere has admitted she didn't display her "best behaviour" during a brawl outside of a Los Angeles bar earlier this year.

Back in March, the Nashville actress and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson were filmed getting involved in a physical altercation with another group outside of the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The incident appeared to last several minutes, and both Panettiere and Hickerson had to be dragged out.

Reflecting on the fight in an interview for the latest issue of People magazine, the star acknowledged that it wasn't her finest moment.

"It was not my best behaviour, it was not anyone's best behaviour," she noted. "But it was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone is O.K."

Panettiere and Hickerson had a turbulent relationship and split when he was sentenced to 45 days behind bars in April 2021 for domestic violence against the star. He served less than one month.

Regarding Hickerson, Panettiere insisted she is "trying to live in a place of forgiveness".

"None of it is O.K., and I want to make sure that everybody knows that," the 32-year-old added. "But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends. He's gone to treatment and done his time. And I'm trying to live in a place of forgiveness."