Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman walk runway at Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman wowed at the Balenciaga fashion show on Wednesday.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia unveiled his latest couture collection at the brand's headquarters in Paris, and in addition to hiring models, also tapped several of his celebrity friends to wear the designs.

Reality TV star Kim wowed in a black bodysuit dress and "space boots". She was followed on the catwalk by Oscar-winning actress Nicole, who sported an asymmetric silver dress and black opera gloves.

Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell turned heads in an oversized black ballgown with an avant-garde neckline, and Dua Lipa dazzled in a bright yellow dress with draped detailing.

Other stars to appear in the show included Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and model Bella Hadid.