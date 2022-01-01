Chris Hemsworth to front CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Chris Hemsworth's fans are set to see their hero in a totally new role - as narrator for beloved children's show CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Following in the footsteps of esteemed alumni such as Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, and even Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Thor star Chris will be delighting children - and their parents - on Friday evening when he reads aloud the story of Stormy Night by Salina Yoon.

"I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms," Chris said in a statement. "Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes."

The 38-year-old shares daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky.

Chris isn't the first Marvel star to be drafted in by the Bedtime Stories team; Tom Hiddleston, who plays his onscreen brother Loki, and Chris Evans, who stars as Captain America, have both previously participated.

Last month, Bedtime Stories was filmed over three days at the Glastonbury music festival, with singers Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers, and Guy Garvey all reading for viewers.