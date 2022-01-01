The Godfather actor James Caan dies

Legendary actor James Caan has died at the age of 82.

A representative for the star's family announced on Thursday that he passed away in Los Angeles the previous day.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," they wrote. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Following early roles in 1966's El Dorado, 1967's Countdown, and Francis Ford Coppola's The Rain People, Caan rose to prominence when he landed the part of Sonny Corleone in Coppola's 1972 classic, The Godfather.

He was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his signature role, and he reprised the part in 1974's The Godfather Part II.

Later in his career, Caan became known for his performances in 1990's Misery and 2003's Elf, and most recently, appeared in 2021's Queen Bees.

Rob Reiner, who directed Misery, was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the New York native.

"So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family," he wrote on Twitter.

Caan was married four times and had five children, including actor Scott Caan.