Quentin Tarantino labels Peppa Pig 'greatest British import of the decade'

Quentin Tarantino has jokingly labelled Peppa Pig to be the "greatest British import of this decade".

In an interview for the August 2022 issue of Empire magazine, the Pulp Fiction director shared that he enjoys watching children's programmes with his two-year-old son Leo.

Tarantino described viewing Despicable Me 2 as a more "consuming experience" but also claimed that he likes the popular kids' show Peppa Pig.

"I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I'll say it - Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade," he smiled.

Tarantino also shared that his little boy struggled to sit still while watching Despicable Me 2.

"I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realise it's Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, 'O.K., I guess we're watching Despicable Me Part 2,'" the filmmaker recalled. "He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he's still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2."

Tarantino recently welcomed his second child, a daughter, with wife Daniella Pick.