Britney Spears and Janet Jackson documentaries nominated for Hollywood Critics Association awards

Documentaries about Janet Jackson and Britney Spears are to compete for prizes at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

The self-titled project about the Together Again singer and The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, which delved into the controversial conservatorship of the pop star, have both been nominated in the Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series category.

The final season of NBC's This Is Us received the most award nominations of all the nominees, with 12 spread across seven categories.

HBO's Succession received the second most, with 11 nominations together, while The White Lotus and Barry tied for third place in the nominations, each garnering nine nods.

Also among the Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series Award nominees are 30 For 30, Shark Tank, The American Rescue Dog Show, and We Need to Talk About Cosby.

The awards ceremony will be presented on 13 August at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The streaming segment of the awards will be presented the following day.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-fiction Series -

30 for 30

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears

Janet Jackson

Shark Tank

The American Rescue Dog Show

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV movie -

B*****n': The Sound and Fury of Rick James

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

Dean Martin: King of Cool

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Sheryl

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series -

America's Got Talent

Holey Moley

Lego Masters

Next Level Chef

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series -

Bar Rescue

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

Wipeout

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special -

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Real-Time with Bill Maher

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV movie -

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Rick and Morty

South Park

Tuca & Bertie

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV movie -

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

List of a Lifetime

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune

The Survivor

Vandal

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV movie -

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV movie -

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City

Sean Penn, Gaslit

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series -

Gaslit

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Scenes from a Marriage

The White Lotus

We Own This City

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, comedy -

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, comedy -

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts

Best Cable Series, comedy -

Atlanta

Barry

Better Things

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Resident Alien

The Righteous Gemstones

Somebody Somewhere

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Broadcast Network series, comedy -

Abbott Elementary

American Auto

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Ghosts

Mr. Mayor

The Wonder Years

Young Rock

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, drama -

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, drama -

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Harold Perrineau, From

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Cable Network Series, drama -

Better Call Saul

Chucky

Euphoria

The Gilded Age

Snowpiercer

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Yellowjackets

Best Broadcast Network Series, drama -

9-1-1: Lonestar

Grey's Anatomy

Kung Fu

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

New Amsterdam

Superman & Lois

The Cleaning Lady

This Is Us