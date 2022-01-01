Taron Egerton: Rocketman helped me evolve

Taron Egerton has revealed that 'Rocketman' inspired him to evolve in his career.



The 32-year-old star portrayed the music legend Sir Elton John in the biopic and explained how working closely with director Dexter Fletcher encouraged him to look behind the camera for future projects.



In an interview with Screen Rant, Taron explained: "When (I did) 'Rocketman', because of the musical elements of it, I had been involved with lots of elements of the storytelling that weren't just about the acting.



"I had a close relationship with the director – it wasn't our first project – so I'd been popping into the edit to see how things were going. And I'd enjoyed those conversations; I'd enjoyed being in the studio and learning about how the music was going to fit into the film and all the rest of it."



The 'Kingsman' actor continued: "By the time this came around, I knew that I was interested in filmmaking conversations as well as acting ones. So, I just asked them if I could be a producer, and if they would welcome my input in that way. And they, very surprisingly and kindly, said yes. That's how it happened to me."



Meanwhile, Taron has revealed that he held talks with Marvel President Kevin Feige about taking over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman but is nervous about taking on the iconic character.



He told The New York Times newspaper: "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. It's early days. But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."