Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to star in TV show Echo

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are to reunite on the upcoming Disney+ show, Echo.

The actors previously appeared together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Charlie playing Matt Murdock/ Daredevil and Vincent portraying Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie and Vincent will reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles in Echo, a series following the titular character's superhero origin story.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, will have to "reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward" in the series, according to an official synopsis.

Though Daredevil's involvement in her story is unclear, The Weekly Planet podcast reported that in the show he will reach out to former ally Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter.

Vincent's role in the series is as Maya's uncle, as the family connection between Maya and Kingpin was established in the previous Disney+ show, Hawkeye.

A release date for the show has not yet been announced.