Miles Teller teases Top Gun: Maverick sequel

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have been discussing a 'Top Gun: Maverick' sequel.

The 35-year-old actor joined forces with Tom, 60, for a follow-up to Tom's 1986 movie this year and Miles admitted he would love to make another.

He told ET: "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see.

"For him to share 'Top Gun' with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going."

In the sequel, Tom reprises his role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the original, while Miles plays Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character 'Goose' from the first movie.

'Top Gun: Maverick' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Monica Barbaro.

And 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski hasn't ruled out a new movie.

He previously said: "It's all about the story for Tom, and if we can figure out a way to tell what Maverick's up to next, who knows."